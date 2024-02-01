Hijab row intensifies: Rajasthan plans dress code in all government schools

JAIPUR: The hijab controversy in Rajasthan has intensified with major developments emerging two days after BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya stirred controversy by calling for a ban on hijabs at a government school in Jaipur.

State education minister Madan Dilawar has announced plans to strictly implement a dress code for all students in government schools across the state. In addition, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into the incident where students protested against the BJP MLA two days ago. Dilawar clarified that not only would the dress code be enforced but any school lacking an image or picture of Saraswati Maa, the Goddess of learning, will face repercussions.

Dilawar issued a statement, stating, “I am neither in favour nor against the hijab, but everyone should adhere to the government’s directives.” He added that, apart from selected prayers, other forms of prayer would not be taught in schools, and a set of 4-5 prayers will be implemented. Dilawar emphasised that there will be no tolerance for religious conversions in schools, and stringent action will be taken against any such attempts.

The Education Minister also discussed tightening curriculum-related rules, emphasising that teachers must focus on the great figures mentioned in the syllabus. Any deviation from the curriculum will result in appropriate action. Dilawar asserted, “The government is the government, and it knows how to enforce orders.”