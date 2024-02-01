Hijab row intensifies: Rajasthan plans dress code in all government schools

JAIPUR: The hijab controversy in Rajasthan has intensified with major developments emerging two days after BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya stirred controversy by calling for a ban on hijabs at a government school in Jaipur.
State education minister Madan Dilawar has announced plans to strictly implement a dress code for all students in government schools across the state. In addition, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into the incident where students protested against the BJP MLA two days ago. Dilawar clarified that not only would the dress code be enforced but any school lacking an image or picture of Saraswati Maa, the Goddess of learning, will face repercussions.
Dilawar issued a statement, stating, “I am neither in favour nor against the hijab, but everyone should adhere to the government’s directives.” He added that, apart from selected prayers, other forms of prayer would not be taught in schools, and a set of 4-5 prayers will be implemented. Dilawar emphasised that there will be no tolerance for religious conversions in schools, and stringent action will be taken against any such attempts.
The Education Minister also discussed tightening curriculum-related rules, emphasising that teachers must focus on the great figures mentioned in the syllabus. Any deviation from the curriculum will result in appropriate action. Dilawar asserted, “The government is the government, and it knows how to enforce orders.”
Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham echoed these sentiments, stating, “When we used to study, we would go to school in a uniform. Students should be allowed to come to school only in the prescribed uniform, maintaining discipline. Schools are temples of education, and uniforms instill discipline.”
The demand for a dress code in schools received support from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which emphasized the importance of discipline and equality among students. The organization stressed that uniforms in schools aim to eliminate social, economic, or religious discrimination based on clothing. The controversy originated on January 29 when Acharya objected to hijab.
Row erupted on Jan 29
Controversy erupted on January 29 when Balmukund Acharya, the BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal, allegedly objected to girls wearing hijab in government schools
Some Muslim students gathered at the Subhash Chowk police station in Jaipur
A student questioned the MLA about his saffron clothes that he wears while going to assembly