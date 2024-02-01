Kharge flays President’s speech, calls it ‘political, and an ad for government’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday criticised President Droupadi Murmu’s address in Parliament, calling it a “propaganda tool and a political speech” to endorse the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Responding to the Presidential address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it read more like an advertisement for the Modi government. “The President’s speech was only about praising Modi and his government. It was a propaganda, an advertisement for the PM and a political speech. The speech did not mention anything about issues like employment and others. This was a document to trap the poor,” said Kharge.

“Maybe the President was directed to speak in such a way that she followed in her 1 hour and 20 minutes long speech,” the Congress leader said.

Addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses in the new Parliament building on Wednesday, President Murmu spoke on various achievements of the government from economy, building of Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370 and women’s reservation bill.