'Life is a great battle': Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's youngest CM, arrested by ED

RANCHI: From taking charge of Jharkhand as its youngest chief minister at 38, Hemant Soren who was arrested by the ED has had a chequered career.

Not the first choice of his father Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren for inheriting his political legacy, Hemant was groomed in politics after his elder brother Durga died of suspected kidney failure in 2009.

"Life is a great battle, I have fought every moment, I will fight every moment but I will not beg for compromise," he shared on X a poem in Hindi, which roughly translates to this, soon after his arrest.

Born on August 10, 1975, at Nemra village near Hazaribag, Hemant did his intermediate from Patna High School and later joined Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra in Ranchi, but dropped out.

Known for his love of badminton, bicycles and books, Hemant has two children with wife Kalpana.

He debuted as a Rajya Sabha member in 2009.

Next year, he resigned from the Upper House of Parliament to take up the post of deputy chief minister in the BJP-led Arjun Munda government.

Two years later, the BJP-JMM government collapsed and the president's rule was imposed in the state.

In 2013, he took charge of the state as its youngest chief minister, with the support of the Congress and the RJD.

His first stint as CM was, however, short-lived as the BJP seized power in 2014 and Raghubar Das became chief minister.

He went on to become the leader of the opposition.