Lord Shiva temple desecrated, shivling thrown out in MP's Bamori town; people stage road blockade in protest

GUNA: A temple of Lord Shiva has been desecrated allegedly by unidentified persons in Bamori town of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said on Thursday.

The miscreants also uprooted the 'Shivling' from the temple and threw it outside, the official said, adding the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Some people angry over the incident staged a road blockade in the town, located about 40 km from the district headquarters, and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.