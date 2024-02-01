Maharashtra Oppn alliance confirms tie-up on 34 of 48 LS seats

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has finalised 34 Lok Sabha seats, with the remaining seats set to be confirmed shortly. The formal announcement is scheduled for the first week of February.

The MVA alliance partners, which include the Congress, the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, and the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, have come to an agreement on all 48 seats in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The allocation of the 34 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra was resolved during two meetings held in Mumbai.

The third meeting of MVA partners is planned for February 2 to finalise the details, after which the Delhi leadership will give their approval.