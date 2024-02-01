Maharashtra Oppn alliance confirms tie-up on 34 of 48 LS seats

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has finalised 34 Lok Sabha seats, with the remaining seats set to be confirmed shortly. The formal announcement is scheduled for the first week of February.
The MVA alliance partners, which include the Congress, the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, and the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, have come to an agreement on all 48 seats in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The allocation of the 34 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra was resolved during two meetings held in Mumbai.
The third meeting of MVA partners is planned for February 2 to finalise the details, after which the Delhi leadership will give their approval.
The 14 Lok Sabha seats in contention among the MVA alliance partners include Wardha, Ramtek, Bhiwandi, Hingoli, Jalna, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, and Shirdi.
According to a senior Congress leader, the Congress party plans to contest 20 to 22 Lok Sabha seats, while the NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar will vie for six to eight seats, and the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray intends to field candidates for 18 to 20 seats in Maharashtra.
A senior NCP leader, who requested anonymity, mentioned, “If Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar joins the Opposition-led INDIA alliance, the Congress party may concede a couple of seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed willingness to allocate one seat to Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan, which is the Hatkanangale LS seat.”