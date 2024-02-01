NMC operating without full-time chairman for over four months

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC), responsible for regulating medical education and medical professionals in India, has been operating without a full-time chairperson for the past four months. This situation persists despite the Union Health Ministry inviting applications last year to fill this critical position.

Currently, Dr BN Gangadhar, the former Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, has been serving as the NMC chairman since September last year. He assumed this role after the first NMC chairman, Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma, completed his tenure in September.

Dr Gangadhar previously held the position of president of the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) and continues to hold that role. The MARB is responsible for defining the procedure for evaluating and rating medical institutions based on their adherence to established standards, conducting inspections, and granting permission for new medical institutions.

In addition to these critical positions, several other important posts within the NMC remain unfilled.