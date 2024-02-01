Prolonged dry weather in Kashmir breaks six-decade record in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir summer capital Srinagar has recorded the driest Chilai Kalan (40-day harshest winter period) when there are maximum chances of rain and snowfall this winter in the last 60 years.

According to the Meteorological department official, Srinagar recorded only 1.5 mm precipitation during Chilai Kalan this winter. The Chilai Kalan started on December 21 and ends on January 30. “The previous driest January was recorded in 1966, when only 0.6 mm precipitation was recorded,” the MeT official said.

This Chilai Kalan, Kashmir witnessed uncharacteristic dry weather. There has been no snow in the plains including Srinagar while the upper reaches including famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir have witnessed very little snowfall and that too at the fag end of the Chilai Kalan. No snowfall in plains including Srinagar this time has disappointed the locals.

A retired school teacher Abdul Rashid said the snowfall in ‘Chilai Kalan’ is very important and crucial for the Valley.