School education budget sees an increase of over Rs 500 crore, UGC funds cut by over 60 per cent

NEW DELHI: There is some good news and bad news for the education sector in the interim budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

While the school education budget saw an increase of over Rs. 500 crore, the grant for higher education saw a dip from the previous year. The grant for higher education has dropped from Rs 57,244.48 crore (Revised Estimates) to Rs 47,619.77 crore.

However, the big surprise was that the funding for the University Grants Commission (UGC), which coordinates, determines, and maintains the standards of teaching, examination, and research in university education, saw a huge cut.

The funding for UGC saw an over 60 per cent drop. While the previous year's RE was Rs 6,409 crore, this time it has come down to Rs 2,500 crore – a cut of 60.99 per cent.

The budget for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) also saw a dip. In the case of IIMs, it is the second time in a row that its funds were slashed.