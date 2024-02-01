Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal’s 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' starts

CHANDIGARH: While the congress leader Rahul Gandhi is doing the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal today started the 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' from near the zero line on the Indo-Pak international border at Attari in Amritsar which will cover five parliamentary and 45 assembly constituencies this month. He gave a clarion call for re-opening of the international border with Pakistan to facilitate trade between the two countries besides demanding enhancement in compensation to farmers tilling land beyond the barbed wire fence in Indian Territory.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal paid obeisance at the Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex at Amritsar and started the yatra from the Attari a border town in Amritsar after interacting with voters, Badal leading a cavalcade of a thousand strong vehicles including tractors, cars and motorcycles to the tunes of 4.48 minute song `` Utho ve Sher Punjabio Punjab Bacha lo” (Wake up Punjabis, save Punjab) which will be played throughout the yatra. The video of the song includes clippings of protests against the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state and showcases Sukhbir Badal as the tallest leader of the SAD.