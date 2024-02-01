SpiceJet's direct flight services commence connecting Ayodhya to eight cities

LUCKNOW: Taking the air connectivity of Ayodhya to the next level, eight direct flights to various destinations across the country became operational on Thursday. The SpiceJet's direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State VK Singh.

After the Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in his final abode on January 22, Ayodhya is witnessing a huge rush of devotees thronging the temple in lakhs daily. The launch of eight new flights would enhance the accessibility of the temple town for devotees and tourists seeking the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla in the new temple.