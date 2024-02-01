SpiceJet's direct flight services commence connecting Ayodhya to eight cities

LUCKNOW: Taking the air connectivity of Ayodhya to the next level, eight direct flights to various destinations across the country became operational on Thursday. The SpiceJet's direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State VK Singh.
After the Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in his final abode on January 22, Ayodhya is witnessing a huge rush of devotees thronging the temple in lakhs daily. The launch of eight new flights would enhance the accessibility of the temple town for devotees and tourists seeking the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla in the new temple.
The new direct flights were started to Ayodhya from Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. CM Yogi said that the commencement of non-stop flight services would boost tourism besides enhancing Ayodhya's air connectivity.
So far, Ayodhya had direct flights to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata. During the last 10 days after the consecration of Ram Lalla, Ayodhya has witnessed a remarkable footfall as over 25 lakh devotees have already taken the darshan of Lord Ram. Owing to the huge influx of devotees, the UP cabinet has shifted its plan of Feb 1 to take the darshan of Shree Ram to February 11. Similarly, in order to make the darshan a smooth affair for the devotees, a number of steps have been taken including erecting two different gates for the VIP entries from the other side of the temple.