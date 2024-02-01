Srinagar Diary: Government renames 33 institutions, roads

The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered renaming of 33 educational institutions including schools and colleges, and roads after the names of ‘martyrs and eminent personalities’ of the Union Territory. In Anantnag, the Government Degree College Boys was renamed after DySP Himayun Muzamil Bhat, who was killed in an encounter with militants in last year. In Srinagar, Government Boys High School, Narwara has been renamed after Masroor Ali Wani, cop who was killed playing cricket ground last year.

Printing of smart card driving licenses

The Transport Department of Jammu and Kashmir has started centralised printing and dispatch of driving licenses providing much awaited respite to the license card seekers. The printing of approx two lakh driving licenses, which was pending for over one and a half year, has been resumed in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Road Transport with the target to print and dispatch all the pending Driving Licenses within the next two months. A major facelift in the new cards has also been introduced.

Khelo India Winter Games from Feb 21-25

The 4th Khelo India winter games in the world famous ski resort of Gulmarg, which were scheduled to be held on February 2, have now been postponed and will be held from February 21. Due to lack of snow in Gulmarg, the snow games in Gulmarg have been postponed till February 21. Gulmarg will now host the event from February 21-25 instead of February 2-6. The officials said they are hopeful of adequate snow at Gulmarg till February 21 as the MeT department has predicted snow spells in the coming days.

