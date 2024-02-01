Through rooftop solarization, 1 crore households to get free electricity up to 300 units every month: FM Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Around 1 crore households will receive free electricity up to 300 units every month under the Rooftop Solarisation and Free Electricity scheme, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

The minister, while presenting the interim budget 2024 said that the move will save households between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 by providing free solar electricity and allowing them to sell surplus electricity to DISCOMs.

“Through rooftop solarization, one crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units free electricity every month. This scheme follows the resolve of Hon’ble Prime Minister on the historic day of consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” said the finance minister.