Allegation of BJP 'buying' AAP MLAs: Delhi Police serves notice to CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police crime branch team has arrived at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his claim that the BJP was trying to buy some AAP MLAs, official sources said.

In a post on X, Kejriwal had claimed last week that seven of his party MLAs had been contacted by the "them".