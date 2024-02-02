Asia’s oldest surviving amphitheatre ‘Rang Ghar’ in Assam to get a facelift

GUWAHATI: The Ahom era Rang Ghar in Assam will get a makeover. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday performed the “bhoomi pujan” for a beautification project of the architectural heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in April last year.

Built during the reign of Ahom ruler Swargadeo Rudra Singha in 1744, Rang Ghar is Asia’s oldest surviving amphitheatre and a symbol of Assam’s cultural heritage. It stands tall near Sivasagar town in upper Assam.

It is a two-storey building, constructed specially for enjoyment of recreational/sports activities by the royal families of the Ahom dynasty.

After performing the rituals, Sarma said he had sought the blessings of ancestors as the government began the beautification works to preserve this living monument for another 1,000 years. He said Rang Ghar lies in the heart of Assam’s culture and civilization.