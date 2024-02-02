Asia’s oldest surviving amphitheatre ‘Rang Ghar’ in Assam to get a facelift
GUWAHATI: The Ahom era Rang Ghar in Assam will get a makeover. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday performed the “bhoomi pujan” for a beautification project of the architectural heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in April last year.
Built during the reign of Ahom ruler Swargadeo Rudra Singha in 1744, Rang Ghar is Asia’s oldest surviving amphitheatre and a symbol of Assam’s cultural heritage. It stands tall near Sivasagar town in upper Assam.
It is a two-storey building, constructed specially for enjoyment of recreational/sports activities by the royal families of the Ahom dynasty.
After performing the rituals, Sarma said he had sought the blessings of ancestors as the government began the beautification works to preserve this living monument for another 1,000 years. He said Rang Ghar lies in the heart of Assam’s culture and civilization.
Stating that the 600-year-old Ahom rule was a glorious era in Assam’s history, he said the state’s architecture took a new form after Swargadeo Rudra Singha had established the capital at Rangpur.
“The Doul Pukhuri dug under the stewardship of Swargadeo Rudra Singha added a new dimension to the glory of Rangpur. By constructing Rang Ghar, Swargadeo Rudra Singha added a new chapter not only to architecture but also the art, culture and sports of Assam. Therefore, giving a new look to architectural beauty was the need of the hour,” Sarma said.
He added that the government took suggestions from public representatives and senior citizens in beautifying the architecture. He said the project entailed a financial outlay of Rs 140 crore and it would be completed and dedicated to the people before 2026.
The beautification plan includes building an encroachment-free perimeter, an amphitheatre with seating capacity for 3,000 people and other amenities.