Big infra push to make Lakshadweep, other islands preferred destinations

NEW DELHI: The Centre has planned to develop iconic tourist centres especially islands to boost tourism in collaboration with states by their marketing and branding at international level.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the emphasis would be on port connectivity and sprucing up of tourism infrastructure and amenities on islands including Lakshadweep.

She said that this would help in employment generation. “To address the emerging fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be taken up on our islands,” said Sitharaman.

The mention of Lakshadweep is significant because PM Narendra Modi had exhorted people to explore the island after his recent visit. The PM’s call for development and encouraging domestic tourism in Lakshadweep drew disparaging remarks against Modi from three Maldivian ministers.

Sitharaman announced that the government will also introduce a rating system for the tourism centres based on quality of service and facilities offered by them.

“States will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at global scale. A framework for rating of the centres based on quality of facilities and services will be established. Long-term interest free loans will be provided to States for financing such development on a matching basis,” the minister stated.