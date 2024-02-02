Chandigarh Diary: No public mention of Sidhu during Congress meet

During a series of meetings conducted by Punjab Congress workers in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, and Jalandhar, with the newly appointed Punjab affairs in-charge, Devender Yadav, most party leaders chose not to publicly mention the former state unit chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Instead, they voiced their concerns regarding issues of indiscipline, with Sidhu’s behavior being a significant concern. The leaders also highlighted the problem of indiscipline among senior members. Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader said party suffered losses due to indiscipline.

3 retired IPS officers eye Lok Sabha seats

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, there are a few officers in Haryana who want to test the political waters by taking a plunge into politics. There are indications that three retired IPS officers are eyeing Lok Sabha seats in Ambala, Sirsa, and Gurugram from different political parties. Additionally, there is speculation in the corridors of power that a serving senior police officer might also enter politics. Meanwhile, a few retired IAS officers who have recently joined political parties are aspiring to secure party tickets.

Hooda personally escorts MLA detained over attire

Some time ago, a high-profile incident unfolded in Panipat when Haryana Police detained Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma from NIT Faridabad at the PWD rest house to prevent him from attending Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s ‘At Home’ program held at the IOCL refinery. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda arrived at the rest house and personally escorted the MLA in his own vehicle. The police had initially detained Sharma due to his attire, wearing a shroud. Hooda had a conversation with SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat before taking the MLA with him. Some Congress leaders argued that he was rescued due to his father’s friendship with Hooda.

