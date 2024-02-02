Congress seeks answers from Amit Shah on Indian graziers being stopped by Chinese troops

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday hit out at the government after a video clip purportedly showed Indian shepherds confronting Chinese soldiers after being stopped from grazing their animals in an area in eastern Ladakh and asked the home minister if there has been any effort to protect them from Chinese "harassment."

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked how many such incidents have happened since May 2020 and if Indian graziers suffered any injuries in such encounters.

The shepherds were reportedly stopped by Chinese soldiers in an area south of Chushul in eastern Ladakh last month and a purported video of the incident was circulated on social media.

Reacting to the development, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that the two sides are aware of the traditional grazing areas and any incident of friction is dealt with under existing mechanisms.

Ramesh said the Ministry of External Affairs' weak response to the incident is par for the course for the Narendra Modi government.

"...we have seen how the Modi government has failed to prevent the Chinese from denying our troops and graziers access to 2,000 square kilometres of territory in eastern Ladakh for the past four years, despite 18 rounds of military talks," Ramesh said.