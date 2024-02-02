Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 5th ED summons

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, according to the AAP.

The ED on Wednesday had issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summonses over the last four months.

"Kejriwal will not appear before the agency for questioning," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Terming the summons "illegal", the party said the ED is repeatedly sending notices to Kejriwal to arrest him.