FCRA violation case: CBI registers FIR against activist Harsh Mander, his NGO; raids his residential, official premises

NEW DELHI: The anti-graft central probe agency CBI on Friday registered a case against IAS-turned-human rights activist Harsh Mander and his NGO Centre for Equity Studies (CES) for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, officials said.

The officials said that following the registration of the FIR, CBI sleuths have also conducted raids at the residential and official premises of the Mander in the national capital. Mander is the Chairperson-cum-Secretary of the CES.

In an official statement, a spokesperson of the CBI said, “It has been alleged that the NGO had transferred Rs. 32,71,915 (Approx) other than salary/wages/remuneration, from its FCRA account into the account of individual(s) during 2020-21 in violation of the provisions of FCRA, 2010.”

It has also been alleged that the NGO had also diverted funds from its FCRA account through the firm(s) in violation of the provisions of FCRA, 2010, the spokesperson added.

The officials in the agency said, CBI investigators as part of its preliminary enquiry (PE) had questioned several people related to the case and when found a prima facie case, registered the FIR.