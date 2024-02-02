Godavari Express completes 50 years on tracks

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The Godavari Superfast Express (12727/28), connecting Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad Deccan, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday, marking five decades of essential service for commuters between these regions. Since its inaugural journey on February 1, 1974, the Godavari Express has remained a vital transportation choice for travelers.
A commemorative celebration was organized at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station to honour this milestone. The event, orchestrated by former director of Vizag Steel Plant, YR Reddy, in coordination with railway authorities, featured a cake-cutting ceremony attended by railway personnel, including the train's loco pilot, station superintendent, station director, and other staff members.
Speaking at the event, program coordinator YR Reddy explained the inspiration behind celebrating the train's 50th anniversary, stating, "The 40th anniversary celebration of the Chennai-Egmore-Madurai Vaigai Express, organized by two software professionals in Chennai, inspired me to commemorate the 45 years of the Godavari Express in 2019. Since a train running for half a century is a significant milestone, in coordination with the railway authorities, we are acknowledging this achievement."
Expressing his joy at being part of the celebration marking its fifty-year journey, Loco pilot Srinivas noted, "The Godavari Express is renowned for its safety, punctuality, and meticulous maintenance. Utilizing advanced machinery, we consistently monitor the train's condition. Being part of this celebration marking its fifty-year journey fills me with immense joy."
Throughout its history, the Godavari Express has witnessed significant milestones, such as introducing its own air-conditioned first-class coach in 2000 and attaining super-fast status in 2011. Initially operating as train numbers 7007 and 7008 as 'Waltair-Hyderabad', it later transitioned to numbers 12727 and 12728. Despite the introduction of new superfast trains, the Godavari Express remains heavily patronized, often leading to the conversion of unreserved general coaches into sleeper and third-class AC coaches.
The train, which aims to bridge the coast with Hyderabad, traverses Telangana via stations in Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, East Godavari, and Vijayawada districts. Initially known as the Waltair-Hyderabad Express, it was officially named the Godavari Express due to its frequent stops at stations in West and East Godavari, catering to passengers from these districts.
Operating daily since February 1, 1974, the train departs Visakhapatnam at 5.20 pm, arriving in Hyderabad at 5.30 am the following day. The return journey departs from Hyderabad at 5.15 pm, reaching Visakhapatnam at 6.45 am the next day.