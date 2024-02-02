Godavari Express completes 50 years on tracks

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The Godavari Superfast Express (12727/28), connecting Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad Deccan, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday, marking five decades of essential service for commuters between these regions. Since its inaugural journey on February 1, 1974, the Godavari Express has remained a vital transportation choice for travelers.

A commemorative celebration was organized at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station to honour this milestone. The event, orchestrated by former director of Vizag Steel Plant, YR Reddy, in coordination with railway authorities, featured a cake-cutting ceremony attended by railway personnel, including the train's loco pilot, station superintendent, station director, and other staff members.

Speaking at the event, program coordinator YR Reddy explained the inspiration behind celebrating the train's 50th anniversary, stating, "The 40th anniversary celebration of the Chennai-Egmore-Madurai Vaigai Express, organized by two software professionals in Chennai, inspired me to commemorate the 45 years of the Godavari Express in 2019. Since a train running for half a century is a significant milestone, in coordination with the railway authorities, we are acknowledging this achievement."

Expressing his joy at being part of the celebration marking its fifty-year journey, Loco pilot Srinivas noted, "The Godavari Express is renowned for its safety, punctuality, and meticulous maintenance. Utilizing advanced machinery, we consistently monitor the train's condition. Being part of this celebration marking its fifty-year journey fills me with immense joy."