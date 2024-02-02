High-powered committee to study population control: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern that the rising population growth and demographic changes are posing challenges to the goal of ‘Vikshit Bharat’, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the formation of a high-powered committee, which will be mandated to “comprehensively” look into these challenges and give recommendations.

In her interim budget speech, Sitharaman proposed that a high power Committee will be formed to extensively consider the challenges of fast population growth and demographic changes.

The committee will be mandated to make recommendations for addressing these challenges comprehensively about the goal of Viksit Bharat, she added.

According to the United Nations, India overtook China as the world's most populous country in April 2023. According to the UN's prediction, by the end of April 2023, India's population was expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people, matching and then surpassing the population of mainland China.

The UN further said that China's population peaked at 1.426 billion in 2022 and started falling. Projections indicate that the size of the Chinese population could drop below 1 billion before the end of the century. By contrast, India's population is expected to continue growing for several decades, it said.

Welcoming the announcement, Poonam Mutreja, the Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India (PFI), told this paper, “We hope this committee will be driven by the rich demographic data India has and recognise that though India has surpassed China as the world most populous country, we have done well in stabilising population growth.”

“The need of the hour is to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing demographic changes in India. We must plan for investing in the 360 million young population and the increasingly aging population's needs,” she said.

However, Rajya Sabha CPI (M) MP John Brittas told this paper that he is “suspicious” about the announcement and will wait for the government to make its stand very clear about its intentions and whether there is any intention to bring in any population control measures that target and tarnish the Muslim population.

He said the true picture is that whenever the government provides education and health facilities, the population stabilises.

He said he is not accusing the government, but seeing its past deeds he is suspicious that it could be another anti-Muslim agenda.

He further said that in the southern states, the population has stabilised because of education.

He cited a campaign that was launched by BJP MPs from time to time and who introduced private member bills in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on population control bills.