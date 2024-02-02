Indian-American student Shreyas Reddy dies in Ohio; fourth such death within a month in US

NEW YORK: Police in the US are investigating the death of an Indian-American student in the state of Ohio, the fourth such case within a month in the country.

The Consulate General of India in New York said on Thursday that no foul play is suspected at this stage in the death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio," the Consulate said in a post on X.

"Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected," the Consulate said, without divulging any further details of the incident.

The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them, it said.

Benigeri's family in India has been informed about the tragedy and it is understood that his father is expected to arrive from India soon.