NDA govt in Bihar to seek trust of vote in assembly on Feb 12

PATNA: Newly installed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will seek trust of vote in Bihar assembly on February 12, according to a revised notification issued late on Thursday.

Earlier, the government was to seek vote of confidence on February 10. As per the revised notification, the budget session of the assembly will commence on February 12, which will also witness the Governor’s address to a joint session of members of both the Houses.

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar took oath for the ninth time on January 28 to head the NDA government in the state. The same day, he snapped ties with the 'Mahagathbandhan' grand alliance and resigned as its chief minister.

The election of a new Speaker, who would success Awadh Bihari Choudhary of RJD, is also scheduled on February 12. The economic survey will also tabled on the same day.