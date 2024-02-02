Nation

Nine injured in fire triggered by gas leak at chawl in Mumbai's Chembur area

A fire brigade official said that one fire engine, a jetty and ambulances were rushed to the spot.
The LPG leak occurred in a chawl at Siddharth Colony in Chembur East.
MUMBAI: Nine persons were injured in a fire that broke out after a gas leak in Mumbai's Chembur area, fire officials said on Friday.

The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.

The fire was doused in 10-15 minutes, he said.

Nine persons, including a 17-year-old boy, suffered burns in the accident.

They have been admitted to four different hospitals in the city, he said.

More details are awaited.

