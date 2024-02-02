Samajwadi Party, Congress reach final agreement in UP for LS polls: Ram Gopal Yadav

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday said the Congress and the Akhilesh Yadav-led party have finalised their seat-sharing agreement in Uttar Pradesh.

SP will declare more candidates soon for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Asked whether the Congress can go with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in UP, Yadav said the two parties have already reached an agreement.

"We have declared 16 seats. We will declare more seats in a couple of days. So on and so forth. The Congress and the SP have reached a final agreement in Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said.