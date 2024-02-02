SC junks plea seeking handcuff election symbol for candidates with criminal background

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking an election symbol of handcuff for candidates with criminal antecedents.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was not inclined to entertain the matter as it is a policy issue.
"How can we do it. This is a policy matter. We can't ask them to put election symbol of handcuff. You withdraw it," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.
As the bench expressed disinclination to entertain the matter, the counsel withdrew the case and it was dismissed as withdrawn.
The top court was hearing a PIL filed by one Sudheer seeking an election symbol of handcuff for candidates with criminal antecedents.