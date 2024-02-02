SC junks plea seeking handcuff election symbol for candidates with criminal background

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking an election symbol of handcuff for candidates with criminal antecedents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was not inclined to entertain the matter as it is a policy issue.

"How can we do it. This is a policy matter. We can't ask them to put election symbol of handcuff. You withdraw it," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.