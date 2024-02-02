Silkyara tunnel: More than half of workers reluctant to return to construction site

DEHRADUN: After a perilous 17-day rescue operation following the incident at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district, 26 out of the 41 labourers who were successfully rescued have chosen not to return to work on the tunnel construction project.

More than half of the 41 workers have expressed their reluctance to return to work at the Silkyara tunnel after construction resumed following its partial collapse in November of last year.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the construction site, "The labourers, who endured a 17-day ordeal inside the tunnel, have expressed that they are still grappling with the aftermath of the traumatic experience." Additionally, the construction company is facing significant difficulties in finding replacements for these workers due to the hazardous nature of the assignment.

According to sources with direct knowledge, in discussions with representatives of the construction company, 26 labourers have clearly refused to return to work in the tunnel. However, 15 workers are willing to come back to work in the tunnel. Among them, 10 labourers are registered with the construction company responsible for constructing the tunnel, Navayug Engineering.