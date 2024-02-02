Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Punjab yatra begins from Attari

CHANDIGARH: TAKING a cue from Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday launched ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ from Indian-Pakistan international border at Attari in Amritsar, which will cover five parliamentary and 45 assembly constituencies this month.

While kicking off yatra, Badal gave a clarion call for the re-opening of the IB with Pakistan to facilitate trade between the two countries besides enhancement in compensation to farmers tilling land beyond the barbed wire fence in Indian territory. Interacting with residents of border villages, the former chief minister said hundreds of people had lost their livelihood due to the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Wagah and had not received compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre per annum for land across the barbed wire fence since two years.

Interacting with youths at Chogawan along with Veer Singh Lopoke, Badal said, “We will expose all the falsehoods of AAP and its CM Mann during the yatra. We will prove that the party of outsiders and its CM controlled from Delhi, can never deliver justice to Punjabis”.