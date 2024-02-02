Tamil Nadu has highest number of medical colleges; Karnataka offers most UG/PG seats

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu has the highest number of government and private medical colleges in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh, as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

While Karnataka has 24 government medical colleges, it has the highest number of private colleges, 46 in the country in 2023-24.

The southern state also offers the highest number of undergraduate – 11,745 - and postgraduate seats -6449 - mostly in private medical colleges, as per data shared by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Friday that the government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats.

“There is an increase of 82% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 706 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 112% in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,08,940; there is also an increase of 127% in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 70,645 as of now,” he said.

He also said that during the last five years, the number of medical colleges has increased from 499 in 2018-19 to 648 in 2022-23 and raised MBBS seats from 70012 seats in 2018-19 to 96077 seats in 2022-23.