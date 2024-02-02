Task cut out: 7 junior ministers told to reply to queries of 13 depts in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Ministers of state responding to queries of MLAs and MPs pertaining to their departments in the absence of senior cabinet ministers in union or state legislatures is nothing new. In BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, however, the chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav, has tasked junior ministers of departments not held by him and ministers of state (independent charge) to respond to MLAs queries pertaining to the departments headed by him.

In a move being seen as one aimed to further empower the ministers of state and ministers of state (independent charge), the CM has written to the Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, authorizing seven first time ministers (ministers of departments not headed by him) to take care of affairs related to the 13 departments headed by him during the Vidhan Sabha’s budget session starting on February 7.

The seven junior ministers, include ex-CM Babulal Gaur’s daughter-in-law Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Gautam Tetwal (all ministers of state-independent charge), Narendra Shivaji Patel, Pratima Bagri, Dilip Ahirwar and Radha Singh (all ministers of state).

These seven junior ministers have been tasked with responding to queries and taking care of other matters pertaining to departments held by the CM.

Those 13 departments include general administration department, public relations department, Narmada Valley Development, law and legislative affairs, science and technology, home and jail departments, Pravasi Bhartiya and aviation departments, and public services management departments among others.

Informing about it to the Speaker in advance seems a clear cut move by the CM to empower and motivate the junior ministers.