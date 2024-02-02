Uniform Civil Code draft submitted to Uttarakhand CM Dhami

DEHRADUN: The specially appointed expert committee responsible for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) presented its preliminary report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday. Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai, the chairperson of the committee, and her team visited the Chief Minister's residence at the main Secretariat building to deliver the draft report.

It is expected that after receiving approval in the Cabinet meeting called on Saturday, the draft report on UCC implementation in the state will be presented in the State Assembly on February 6, sources said.

After submitting this report, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to implement the UCC.

The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in the state.

Background

Chief Minister Dhami during the 2022 state assembly elections had formed a committee under the chairmanship of Justice Desai to implement the UCC. Constituted for six months initially, it was given four extensions to look into all aspects before finalising its report.

It received 2.33 lakh written suggestions and held 60 meetings in which the members interacted with around 60,000 people in the course of preparing the draft.

Committee member Shatrughan Singh further explained the process: "The expert committee had formed a sub-committee to discuss and gather suggestions from specific members of society, social workers, religious leaders, saints, and aware citizens. The committee visited various regions of the state and gathered suggestions from people in open meetings. In this way, the committee received nearly 2.5 lakh suggestions".