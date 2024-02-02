Work at Silkyara tunnel resumes after 3 months

DEHRADUN: The ongoing construction of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, which suffered partial collapse due to a landslide on Diwali last year and trapped several workers for more than two weeks, has resumed under “strict restrictions”.

The 4.5 km-long-tunnel was being built to facilitate traffic on the Chardham yatra route.

Speaking to this newspaper, project manager Colonel Deepak Patil said the work has resumed gradually following the necessary permissions and will accelerate in the next 15 days.

“In sensitive areas, pipes are being installed as escape tunnels,” Colonel Patil said.

According to the sources, workers will access the sensitive area through an exit tunnel specifically made for safe evacuation. The shuttering of the central wall (separation wall) is underway from the tunnel entrance towards Silkyara, sources added.