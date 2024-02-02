Nation

Work at Silkyara tunnel resumes after 3 months

The 4.5 km-long-tunnel was being built to facilitate traffic on the Chardham yatra route.
NDRF personnel at the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon, days after a portion of the tunnel collapsed trapping several workers inside.
NDRF personnel at the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon, days after a portion of the tunnel collapsed trapping several workers inside.File Photo | PTI
Narendra Sethi

DEHRADUN: The ongoing construction of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, which suffered partial collapse due to a landslide on Diwali last year and trapped several workers for more than two weeks, has resumed under “strict restrictions”.

The 4.5 km-long-tunnel was being built to facilitate traffic on the Chardham yatra route.

Speaking to this newspaper, project manager Colonel Deepak Patil said the work has resumed gradually following the necessary permissions and will accelerate in the next 15 days.

“In sensitive areas, pipes are being installed as escape tunnels,” Colonel Patil said.

According to the sources, workers will access the sensitive area through an exit tunnel specifically made for safe evacuation. The shuttering of the central wall (separation wall) is underway from the tunnel entrance towards Silkyara, sources added.

Uttarakhand
Silkyara Tunnel
Chardham yatra route

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com