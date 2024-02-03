Advani saved country from clutches of one party, one family, says PM after Bharat Ratna announcement

SAMBALPUR: Hours after announcing the decision of the government to confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the honour to the stalwart is in recognition of his invaluable contribution in the service of the nation.
Addressing a public meeting after launching projects worth about Rs 70,000 crore here, the Prime Minister said this honour is for all those who believe in the ideology of 'nation first'.
"Ye samman do sansad wale party se chal kar vishwa ke sabse bada party ki aur loktantra ko mazboot banane wale karyakarta ka samman hai. (This honour is for the party activist who helped transform a party that started its journey with two MPs to the largest party in the world)," Modi told a massive gathering at Remed ground in Sambalpur.
Recalling the time when BJP was declared untouchable by it opponents, Modi said Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani dedicated their lives to defeat this propaganda and establish the party as a major political force in the country.
Lauding the role played by Advani in saving the country from the clutches of one party and the dynastic system, the PM said the 96-year-old BJP leader had taken up the challenge to make Indian democracy more inclusive by connecting the people with the ideology of nationalism.
"We are now witnessing the result of his penance. I once again congratulate Advani ji for his contribution for the nation and pray for his long and healthy life," he added.
Earlier, while addressing the students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur after dedicating its new campus to the nation, the Prime Minister remembered Advani's unparalleled contributions as the deputy Prime Minister, Home minister and Information and Broadcasting minister of the country as well as decades of experience as a distinguished member of Parliament.
"Honouring Advani ji with the Bharat Ratna is a symbol that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service," the PM said.
He thanked his good fortune for the love, blessings and guidance showered by Advani upon him and congratulated him on behalf of all citizens.