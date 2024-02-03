Advani saved country from clutches of one party, one family, says PM after Bharat Ratna announcement

SAMBALPUR: Hours after announcing the decision of the government to confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the honour to the stalwart is in recognition of his invaluable contribution in the service of the nation.

Addressing a public meeting after launching projects worth about Rs 70,000 crore here, the Prime Minister said this honour is for all those who believe in the ideology of 'nation first'.

"Ye samman do sansad wale party se chal kar vishwa ke sabse bada party ki aur loktantra ko mazboot banane wale karyakarta ka samman hai. (This honour is for the party activist who helped transform a party that started its journey with two MPs to the largest party in the world)," Modi told a massive gathering at Remed ground in Sambalpur.

Recalling the time when BJP was declared untouchable by it opponents, Modi said Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani dedicated their lives to defeat this propaganda and establish the party as a major political force in the country.