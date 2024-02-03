All parties should come together to fight BJP in Lok Sabha polls: Jairam Ramesh

GODDA: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the party assumes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is still part of the opposition bloc INDIA and all should come together to fight the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

His statement came a day after Banerjee expressed doubt whether the Congress will secure even 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Ramesh, on the sideline of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Godda, said, "We are assuming that she (Mamata Banerjee) is still part of the INDIA bloc, a group of 27 parties. Her priority, she claims, is to fight the BJP. Our priority is also to fight the BJP. I think it is better if we all come together."