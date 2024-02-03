Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

MENDHAR/JAMMU: The Army on Saturday opened fire after observing a suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

They said Army troops picked up the suspicious movement in the Sabra Gali area of Mendhar and immediately responded.

The firing was at a forward village in snow-bound Mendhar in the early hours of Saturday and a massive search operation was underway when last reports were received, the officials said.