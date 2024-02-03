CBI searches at eight locations in West Bengal over CAPF recruitment on forged documents

NEW DELHI: The CBI conducted searches at eight locations in Kolkata and 24 North Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday over alleged forged use of domicile documents to take benefits available to border-area residents in Central Armed Police Forces recruitment, officials said.

The CBI took over the probe last August on the directions of the Calcutta High Court to look into the allegations that several candidates were recruited illegally in the armed forces and the CAPFs via forged domicile certificates purportedly showing them to be from border areas, thus getting through at lower cut-off marks.

Some Pakistani nationals had also benefitted, the FIR had alleged.