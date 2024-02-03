Court allows AAP's Sanjay Singh to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Saturday allowed Aam Aadmi Party Parliamentarian Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in the alleged excise policy-money laundering case, to take his oath as Rajya Sabha MP on February 5, while in custody.
Special Judge MK Nagpal has directed the Jail Superintendent to ensure Singh to be taken to the Parliament on Monday by 10 AM under adequate security and to be brought back to the jail after the oath.
On Thursday, the AAP leader had approached the court seeking interim bail for seven days to take his oath as Parliamentarian and also to attend the ongoing parliament session from February 5 to February 9.
ED had filed its reply on this application on Saturday.
However, Singh's counsel submitted that they are not pressing the interim bail plea as the accused has to go to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh to attend some court hearing.
Instead of interim bail, he made an oral prayer that the accused be directed to be taken in judicial custody to the Parliament for taking oath as a Member of Rajya Sabha on February 5.
As the probe agency did not oppose the request, the court directed the Jail authorities to proceed with his request.
"During this visit, the accused shall not be permitted to use mobile phone or talk with any other accused, suspect or witness in this case, as well as the case of CBI, and he shall also not be permitted to address the press or hold any public meeting," the court ordered.
However, the court permitted the AAP leader to meet his Counsel as well as his family members during the Parliament visit.
On his another application, Singh has also been permitted to put his signatures under attestation of the court on two cheques--amounting to Rs. 97,978 and amounting to Rs. 24,780, both drawn on his SBI account in Parliament House Branch.
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had reserved the order on his bail plea in the ED registered-money laundering case, after hearing submissions of both sides.
The ED submitted that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.
The agency further claimed that the AAP leader has gained illegal money or kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy (2021-22) scam and that he also played a role in conspiracy with others. The investigation has revealed that Singh has received Rs 2 crore proceeds of crime, ED said.
Singh, who was arrested on October 4, will remain in judicial custody till February 17 as ordered by the court.