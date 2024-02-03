Court allows AAP's Sanjay Singh to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Saturday allowed Aam Aadmi Party Parliamentarian Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in the alleged excise policy-money laundering case, to take his oath as Rajya Sabha MP on February 5, while in custody.

Special Judge MK Nagpal has directed the Jail Superintendent to ensure Singh to be taken to the Parliament on Monday by 10 AM under adequate security and to be brought back to the jail after the oath.

On Thursday, the AAP leader had approached the court seeking interim bail for seven days to take his oath as Parliamentarian and also to attend the ongoing parliament session from February 5 to February 9.

ED had filed its reply on this application on Saturday.

However, Singh's counsel submitted that they are not pressing the interim bail plea as the accused has to go to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh to attend some court hearing.

Instead of interim bail, he made an oral prayer that the accused be directed to be taken in judicial custody to the Parliament for taking oath as a Member of Rajya Sabha on February 5.