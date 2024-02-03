Deputy CM Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Sena leader

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday ordered a high-level inquiry into the Ulhasnagar firing incident involving a BJP MLA and a local Shiv Sena leader, calling it serious.

Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of BJP opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside a police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Friday night over a land dispute, a police official has said.

The Incident is serious and I have asked the DGP (director general of police) to hold a high-level Inquiry.

Everyone is equal before the law irrespective of their political affiliations, Fadnavis told reporters.

The probe will find out what made the MLA open fire and under what circumstances, he said.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the party will take action against the MLA if he is guilty.