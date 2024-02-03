India accused of killing terrorists overseas

Trudeau made this accusation in Parliament and also expelled an Indian diplomat. India followed suit by not just expelling a Canadian diplomat but by asking nearly 40 diplomats to leave the country and suspending visa services. A few months later, in November, the US indicted an Indian, Nikhil Gupta, for planning to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US. Gupta is in jail in Prague and US is trying to extradite him. There have been reports of some wanted terrorists who have been killed in Pakistan too.

Before sharing basics of those terrorists known to have died, let us see how many terrorists have been gunned in India. According to South Asia Terrorism Portal, the number of terrorists killed in India has reduced drastically from nearly 2260 in the year 2000 to 230 in 2023 and only six since the beginning of 2024.

Here are some of the listed terrorists in India who have been killed in other countries.

Shahid Latif, a member of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was the key conspirator behind the 2016 attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, that killed 7. He was shot dead by unknown assailants in a mosque in Pakistan's Sialkot in October 2023. Pakistan has alleged of Indian agencies involvement.

Another terrorist killed in September, 2023, in Pakistan occupied Kashmir was Riyaz Ahmed alias Abu Qasim, who was a top commander of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was one of the main conspirators of the January 2023 Dhangri terror attack. Seven people were killed and 14 others were injured when terrorists struck Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. In September, Riyaz Ahmad, a key accused in the terror case was shot dead inside Al Qudus mosque in Rawalkot.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was declared as a designated terrorist by India in 2020, was shot dead outside a gurdwara by two unidentified assailants in June in Canada’s Surrey. According to security agencies, Nijjar was actively involved in recruiting and training people for the banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He was also a part of the separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Bashir Ahmad Peer was a commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit and was responsible for recruitment and infiltration of armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. He was killed by unknown gunmen outside a shop in Rawalpindi in March 2023.

Syed Khalid Raza, was killed in Karachi in February 2023. He belonged to Al-Badr group.