India saw 14L new cancer cases, 9L deaths: WHO

NEW DELHI: India reported more than 14 lakh new cancer cases and over 9 lakh deaths due to the disease in 2022, according to the report of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer arm of World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the report, breast and cervix cancers were the most frequent ones among Indian women, making up close to 27 and 18 per cent of the new cases respectively.

Among men, cancers of lip, oral cavity and lungs were the most common ones, accounting for 15.6, 8.5 and 12.4 per cent of the new cases.

It also calculated that the number of people alive within five years after a cancer diagnosis was about 32.6 lakh in India. The report said that while there were 14,13,316 cancer cases, there were 9,16,827 deaths.

WHO predicted over 35 million new cancer cases in 2050, a 77 per cent increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022, and that deaths will have nearly doubled since 2012 to more than 18 million.

The IARC said tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and obesity were key factors behind the increasing incidence of cancer, as well as population ageing and growth.