L K Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna

NEW DELHI: Twelve days after the consecration ceremony of RamLala in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed accusations of sidelining BJP veteran L K Advani, who had led the Ramjanam bhoomi movement through his Rath Yatra.
The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, was announced for LK Advani by the Modi government following extensive discussions and collective consensus. Unfortunately, Advani was unable to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 due to his poor health.
Taking to 'X', PM Modi said, "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour."
"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM Modi said in the tweet.
PM in another post added, "Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him".
Modi spoke to the BJP's longest serving president, who is credited with crafting the party's rise through the 90s when it came to power for the first time as the head of coalition governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and congratulated him.
Advani's parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary and full of rich insights, Modi said.
(With inputs from PTI)