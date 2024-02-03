L K Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna

NEW DELHI: Twelve days after the consecration ceremony of RamLala in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed accusations of sidelining BJP veteran L K Advani, who had led the Ramjanam bhoomi movement through his Rath Yatra.

The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, was announced for LK Advani by the Modi government following extensive discussions and collective consensus. Unfortunately, Advani was unable to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 due to his poor health.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi said, "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour."