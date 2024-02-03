Ladakh parties invited for talks on February 19

SRINAGAR: A day before the ‘Leh Chalo’ and ‘Kargil Bandh’ called by Ladakh parties to press for their four-point demand including grant of statehood and 6th Schedule to the cold desert, the MHA on Friday invited the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance --- amalgams of various groups of Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh UT, for talks in national capital on February 19.

“It has been decided to hold the second meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) led by Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai on February 19 at North Block, New Delhi at 11.30 am,” read a meeting notice issued by Under Secretary to Government of India Sunil Kumar.

Both the LAB and KDA have been invited to attend the meeting. The last meeting of the HPC led by MoS Home and Ladakh leaders was held in New Delhi on December 4 last year during which the MoS Home had asked both leaders to submit their demands in writing.

KDA co-chairperson Qamar Ali Akhoon said they would attend the meeting in New Delhi on February 19 and they have already submitted a detailed comprehensive document about their list of demands to MHA.