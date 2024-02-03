Lucknow Diary: SP announces list of 16 candidates, rattles Congress

BJP plans ‘Ram Darshan Yatra’ for devotees

Having woven a strong narrative around the pran-pratishtha of Ram Lalla in his final abode in Ayodhya in presence of PM Modi, the ruling saffron brigade will not allow it to subside with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. It is using every trick up its sleeves to keep the issue alive. On Friday, the ruling party rolled out “Ram Darshan Yatra” plan for Ram devotees. The first batch of pilgrims from Kanpur Dehat arrived Ayodhya by UP State Road Transport Corporation buses. Beginning Friday, the darshan programme would continue till March or even beyond till Ram Navami on April 17.

BJP’s renaming spree on; Aligarh, Ghaziabad in line

The BJP government in UP had been in the renaming mode since 2018 after coming to power in 2017. After renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya in 2018, the proposals for renaming Aligarh as Harinagar and Ghaziabad as Gajnagar or Harnandi Nagar are already afloat. Firozabad is the latest to join the league of districts set to be renamed. The Glass City of India (Firozabad) may soon be known as Chandranagar if the claim made by UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh holds any water. In ancient times Firozabad was known as Chandranagar and Jain king Chandrasen was its ruler.

