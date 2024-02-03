PM Modi to gift projects worth Rs 11,599 crore to Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Guwahati on Saturday on a two-day visit, will gift projects worth Rs 11,599 crore to the state on Sunday.

He is scheduled to address a rally in Guwahati on Sunday. The BJP is expecting a turnout of over one lakh people at the rally. Guwahati has been decked up for the event.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the PM would virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for the projects.

Some of the projects for which PM will lay foundation stones include, the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), a six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).