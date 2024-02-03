PM Modi to gift projects worth Rs 11,599 crore to Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Guwahati on Saturday on a two-day visit, will gift projects worth Rs 11,599 crore to the state on Sunday.
He is scheduled to address a rally in Guwahati on Sunday. The BJP is expecting a turnout of over one lakh people at the rally. Guwahati has been decked up for the event.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the PM would virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for the projects.
Some of the projects for which PM will lay foundation stones include, the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), a six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).
The Kamakhya temple corridor is a dream project of the Assam CM, government sources told TNIE.
Stating that the creation of sporting infrastructure is the state government’s key focus, Sarma said Modi would also lay the foundation stone for an Ekta Mall and a medical college in Karimganj.
“To give fillip to healthcare facilities in Barak Valley, we are building a medical college in Karimganj at a cost of ₹578 crore. This will further augment our efforts to have a medical college for each district,” Sarma said.
The Ekta Mall will be a one-stop destination to get products from all states of the nation and all districts of Assam, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, adding that it will enhance national unity and further boost trade in the state.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Asom Mala projects worth Rs 3,444 crore. The CMO said road connectivity received a huge boost in the state with the Centre and the state governments emphasizing on connecting all parts of the state with quality roads.
In a major step in the government’s effort to redefine public healthcare, the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital will undergo the biggest ever overhaul. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the project.