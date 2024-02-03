NaMo makes grand entry in Gujarat budget

AHMEDABAD: The BJP-led Gujarat government on Friday proposed to launch three new schemes in the name of Prime Minister Modi while announcing the state Budget. The three schemes are: Namo Lakshmi, Namo Shri and Namo Saraswati worth a total of Rs 2,250 crore.

State finance minister Kanubhai Desai presented in the Assembly a Rs 3.32 lakh-crore Budget that imposed no new taxes for 2024-25.

Desai informed the House that under the proposed Namo Laxmi Scheme, girls studying in classes 9 and 10 will get Rs 10,000 annually and Rs 15,000 annually while studying in classes 11 and 12. In effect, girls studying in government-aided and private schools from classes 9 to 12 will be given Rs 50,000 over four years of their education. A provision of Rs 1,250 crore has been made in the Budget for the scheme.

In the proposed Namo Saraswati scheme, students enrolling in the science stream in higher secondary schools (from low and middle-income households) will be given an assistance of Rs 10,000 annually while studying in class 11 and Rs 15,000 while studying in class 12. This assistance of Rs 25,000 over two years to students is expected to increase the number of students enrolled in science subjects from 2 lakh to 5 lakh annually over the next five years. A provision of Rs 250 crore has been made in the Budget, the finance minister said.