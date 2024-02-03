PM Modi calls for cooperation among countries in justice delivery

The rise of cryptocurrency and cyber threats presents new challenges and there is a need for making justice delivery system more flexible and adaptable, he said.

The 21st century challenges cannot be fought with 20the century approach, Modi said.

Citing ancient Indian beliefs, he said justice is at the root of independent self- governance and without justice the very existence of nation is not possible.

Noting the presence of a large number of delegates from African countries, he said India has a special relation with the African Union.

"We are proud that the African Union became part of the G20 during India's presidency," he said.