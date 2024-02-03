Poonam Pandey says 'didn't die of cervical cancer', day after 'death' post

Model and actress Poonam Pandey, has announced that she is alive, contrary to her manager's earlier statement that she succumbed to cervical cancer. She posted videos apologising to her fans and followers for 'shocking' them.

"I am alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about the hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives due to cervical cancer." she said in a video posted on Instagram

"I am sorry caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about - cervical cancer," she said in another post.