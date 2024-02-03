Power corridor

Govt trying to weaken oppn: GOGoI

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday accused the BJP government of trying to weaken the Opposition. “The government wants to weaken the Opposition. Sends IT, CBI, ED on us. I want to tell him that we are not scared,” Gogoi said. He said that now there are different rules for the opposition; while the Bihar CM was sworn in overnight, in Jharkhand they were asked to wait for 10 days.

‘Existing law protects doctors’

The existing laws have provisions to protect doctors from violence, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha on Friday. He was responding to a query by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who sought a legislation to protect doctors and healthcare workers from violence at the workplace. Mandaviya added that that doctors are considered gods and their protection is important.

Govt committed to welfare of tribals: MUNDA

Union minister Arjun Munda on Friday asserted that the government is committed to the welfare of tribals whose lives depend on forest produce and is already providing price support to around 80 such items. Replying to a private member bill — The Sal Leaves Collectors And Traders’ Welfare Bill, 2022 — in Rajya Sabha, tribal affairs minister Munda said it is not feasible to bring a law to provide support for each individual forest produce. He, however, assured that Centre is willing to consider how to improve the lives of sal leaf collectors and traders.