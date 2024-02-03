Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns citing 'personal reasons'

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, citing personal reasons.

"Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige," Purohit (84) wrote in his resignation letter.

Purohit's resignation came a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Their meeting came days after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

Before being appointed as the governor Punjab and administrator of Chandigarh, Purohit had also been the governor of Assam from 2016 to 2017 and the governor of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021.

In his more than two-year eventful term as the governor, Purohit had been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over several issues, including holding the Assembly sessions and appointments of vice-chancellors.