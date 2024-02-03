Ram Mandir effect: Hospitality set for a boom, MSME logs Rs 1 lakh crore trade in January

After the consecration, devotes from across the country are coming into Ayodhya in large numbers. As per the figures of the district administration, around two-three lakh devotees are taking darshan of Ram Lalla daily despite all the restrictions in force for crowd management.

The number of devotees is likely to soar to 4-5 lakh daily with the let-up in weather conditions and sweeping cold wave.

However, to cater to such a large number of visitors, the temple town is gearing up with a chain of hotels and resorts. Some projects are already taking shape on the ground while others are in the pipeline.

According to sources, the state tourism department has set a target of bringing around 145 hotels, resorts and guest houses to Ayodhya by the end of this year.

All these projects will be performing ‘Bhoomi-pujan’ (ground breaking) in February as the modalities including the land acquisition for such projects have been completed, said the sources.

These hospitality projects worth Rs 3500 crore and comprising 7500 rooms, will be equipped with upmarket five-star facilities. The construction of those facilities will create at least 10,000 jobs, says the tourism department sources.

“In the wake of the rising graph of spiritual and religious tourism in the state especially after the inauguration of Ram temple, the state government is encouraging players of the hospitality industry to set up units in the districts adjoining Ayodhya to maximize facilities for the devotees and tourists as their number is likely to increase in the days to come,” said UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.